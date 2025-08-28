Tolerance.ca
Lebanon: Immediately Release Gaddafi’s Son

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hannibal Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Tripoli, Libya, June 30, 2010. © 2010 REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny (Beirut) – Lebanese authorities should immediately release the son of Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi, Hannibal Gaddafi, whom they have wrongly imprisoned for nearly a decade, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should provide Gaddafi with appropriate compensation for holding him arbitrarily and investigate and hold to account those responsible for his ordeal. Hannibal Gaddafi remains in long-term, arbitrary, pretrial…


