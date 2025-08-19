Tolerance.ca
Israel bans Australian diplomats from occupied territories, as bilateral relations dive further

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Israeli government has revoked the visas of Australian diplomats to the Palestinian Authority, in the latest deterioration of relations between the two countries.

In a statement on social media Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said he had also told the Israeli ambassador in Canberra “to carefully examine any official Australian visa application for entry to Israel”.

He said the decision followed Australia’s announcement that it will recognise a Palestine state.

It was "also against the backdrop of Australia's unjustified refusal to grant visas to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
