Human Rights Observatory

If AI takes most of our jobs, money as we know it will be over. What then?

By Ben Spies-Butcher, Associate professor, Macquarie University
It’s the defining technology of an era. But just how artificial intelligence (AI) will end up shaping our future remains a controversial question.

For techno-optimists, who see the technology improving our lives, it heralds a future of material abundance.

That outcome is far from guaranteed. But even if AI’s technical promise is realised – and with it, once intractable problems are solved – how will that abundance…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
