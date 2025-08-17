Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Fixing’ neurodivergent kids misses the point — it’s the schools that need to change

By Amina Yousaf, Associate Head, Early Childhood Studies, University of Guelph-Humber
Many neurodiverse children face misunderstanding and exclusion at school. Shifting to neuro-inclusive classrooms can help all children feel seen and supported.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The African countries offering citizenship to diasporans
~ Online reviews influence what we buy, but should they have that much power over our choices?
~ As negotiations on a global plastics treaty stall, cleanup efforts are more vital than ever
~ A film shares the challenges of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic
~ Is China responsible for the illegal extraction of mineral resources by its companies in Africa?
~ Ghana’s war on illegal mining has failed – we set out to find out why
~ Africa’s top climate change challenges: a fairer deal on phasing out fossil fuels and mobilising funds
~ Putin got the red-carpet treatment from Trump. Where does this leave Ukraine?
~ The Caribbean closely watches Hurricane Erin, the first major storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season
~ Trump, Aliyev, and Pashinyan’s historic agreement: A chance for peace?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter