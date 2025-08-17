Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As negotiations on a global plastics treaty stall, cleanup efforts are more vital than ever

By Chelsea Rochman, Assistant Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Toronto
Britta Baechler, Adjunct Professor, Department of Physical & Environmental Sciences, University of Toronto
Hannah De Frond, Research Scientist & International Trash Trap Network Manager, University of Toronto
Representatives at the recent United Nations conference in Geneva have once again failed to negotiate a binding global treaty to tackle plastic pollution. The Switzerland gathering was the sixth round of talks in less than three years and was held after countries failed to reach agreement at a 2024 meeting in South Korea. Chair of the negotiating committee, Luis Vayas Valdivieso, said countries…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
