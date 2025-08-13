Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s opposition: against Benjamin Netanyahu but not yet for peace with the Palestinians

By John Strawson, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of East London
A majority of people now oppose the Israeli prime minister and want his war to end. But this does not mean there is support for a two-state solution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
