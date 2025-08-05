Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarusian hackers‘ attack on the IT infrastructure of Russia's main airline sends ‘direct message’

By Daria Dergacheva
Silent Crow and Cyber Partisans BY, two groups of anonymous Belarusian hackers living abroad, recently claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Aeroflot, Russia's flagship air carrier.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World’s biggest coral survey confirms sharp decline in Great Barrier Reef after heatwave
~ Queensland teachers are striking. It’s not just about money – they are asking for a profession worth staying in
~ Could we one day get vaccinated against the gastro bug norovirus? Here’s where scientists are at
~ The digital economy could turbocharge our productivity, but we need to get the settings right
~ Francis Bacon’s Essays explore the darker side of human nature. 400 years on, they still instruct and unnerve
~ Thousands of games have been censored from major platforms, with LGBTQIA+ creators caught in the crossfire
~ An excellent source of protein: Health, hype and hard truths
~ El Salvador: Constitutional reforms without guarantees of public participation or consultation put human rights at risk
~ What your pet’s poo can reveal about the spread of antibiotic-resistant superbugs
~ The hubris arc: how visionary politicians turn into authoritarians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter