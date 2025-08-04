Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we still don’t understand what happens to women’s bodies during labour

By Anastasia Topalidou, Research Fellow (Perinatal Biomechanics and Health Technologies), University of Lancashire
We know more about the mechanics of space than of childbirth. With no studies or evidence, care is based on assumptions, and women are paying the price.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
