Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Congress has a chequered history of overseeing US intelligence and national security

By Luca Trenta, Associate Professor in International Relations, Swansea University
Tonya Ugoretz, a top FBI intelligence analyst, was placed on administrative leave in June. The FBI has not said why. But the decision came around the time she refused to endorse what was reportedly a thinly sourced report accusing China of interfering in the 2020 US presidential election in favour of Joe Biden.

At the Bureau, loyalty tests and polygraph checks have also allegedly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Forest loss in Malawi: how having women at the table affected debates and decisions about solutions – research
~ AI chatbots can boost public health in Africa – why language inclusion matters
~ Surprise results in search for South African lizard species that have been missing for decades
~ Togo’s ‘Nana-Benz’: how cheap Chinese imports of African fabrics has hurt the famous women traders
~ Gene editing technology could be used to save species on the brink of extinction
~ Counting the climate costs of abandoned shopping trolleys
~ 4.48 Psychosis revival: the play’s window into a mind on the edge is as brutal as ever
~ Five reasons why driverless cars probably won’t take over your street any time soon
~ Grandparent care: women from poorer backgrounds help out most with childcare
~ Physically restricting mental health patients can often harm them – my new study suggests compassion could change that
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter