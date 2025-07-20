Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why in-person dating is making a comeback — and why Gen Z is struggling with it

By Treena Orchard, Associate Professor, School of Health Studies, Western University
Many Gen Z people are tired of dating apps, but haven’t had the same opportunities to build in-person social skills that some of us older folks take for granted.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
