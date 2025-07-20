Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Indigenous helpers’ are essential to culturally responsive mental health care

By Louis Busch, Psychotherapist, Doctoral Candidate (UofT OISE), Bear Clan Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation., University of Toronto
Who are Indigenous helpers in the context of mental health care? They blend practical support like caregiving and crisis intervention with relational, spiritual guidance rooted in ancestral tradition.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
