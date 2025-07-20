Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African university programmes to support black students aren’t working. What needs to be done

By Anthea Adams, Lecturer: Academic Staff Development, Rhodes University
Charlene Geduld- Van Wyk, Senior Instructor Emergency Health, Central University of Technology
Patricia Muhuro, Senior Consultant Teaching and Learning, University of Fort Hare
Sandra Williams, Lecturer in Law in the Marketing Department in the Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Most universities and colleges have formal and informal programmes and initiatives to support student and staff development. Their goal is to create learning experiences that help students succeed academically. Typically, academic development practitioners design and run these programmes. They are usually academics themselves. To help students, they use tools like data analytics to design tutoring and mentoring programmes. For staff, development might include formal courses, webinars, workshops and seminars. Education researchers Anthea Adams, Sandra Williams, Patricia Muhuro and Charlene Van…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
