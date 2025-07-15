Scientists could be accidentally damaging fossils with a method we thought was safe
By Mathieu Duval, Adjunct Senior Researcher at Griffith University and La Trobe University, and Ramón y Cajal (Senior) Research Fellow, Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH)
Laura Martín-Francés, Postdoctoral Fellow, PalaeoDiet Research Lab, Monash University
A common scanning method used to create ‘virtual copies’ of precious fossils could be erasing some of the crucial information held within.
