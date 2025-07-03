Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One ‘big, beautiful’ reason why Republicans in Congress just can’t quit Donald Trump

By Charlie Hunt, Associate Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Lawmakers who are aligned politically with the president are increasingly voting in line with the chief executive. Doing otherwise could cost them on Election Day.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
