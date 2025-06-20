Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On World Refugee Day, States throughout the Americas must uphold the right to seek asylum

By Amnesty International
In response to measures being adopted by states across the Americas that violate the human rights of people seeking safety, Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International, said the following: “On World Refugee Day, we are witnessing a devasting erosion of the rights of people seeking safety and asylum protections across the Americas. The Trump […] The post On World Refugee Day, States throughout the Americas must uphold the right to seek asylum   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ MPs may have passed the assisted dying bill, but the debate is just beginning
~ WhatsApp introducing advertising is a potentially lucrative but risky move
~ Vietnam: Free Prominent Journalist at Medical Risk
~ MIDDLE EAST CRISIS LIVE: 'Give peace a chance' UN chief urges Israel and Iran
~ Why taking a cold shower on a hot day might be a bad idea
~ What the new grooming gangs inquiry must do to put victims before politics
~ How might Israel attack Iran’s underground nuclear plant? A 2024 raid in Syria could be a template
~ A pink diamond just sold for over US$ 14 million – no wonder, when you look at the mysteries behind their chemistry
~ Five ways to keep teenagers safe by the water
~ A militarily degraded Iran may turn to asymmetrical warfare – raising risk of proxy and cyber attacks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter