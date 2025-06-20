Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Seven journalists sentenced in latest shocking crackdown on free speech

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the sentencing to lengthy prison terms of seven media workers in the “Abzas Media case” in Azerbaijan, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: “The case against Abzas Media is an example of how Azerbaijan’s judicial system is being weaponized to muzzle independent journalism and calls for a strong […] The post Azerbaijan: Seven journalists sentenced in latest shocking crackdown on free speech appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


