Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indictment of Cameroonian May Be A Step in The Right Direction

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Eric Tataw. © Eric Tataw/X In a possible step towards justice, Eric Tataw, a Cameroonian national residing in the US state of Maryland, has been charged in Federal court with crimes including threatening violence against civilians.Tataw, 38, is a social media activist.The April indictment stemmed from an investigation conducted by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Diplomatic Security Service, which alleges that Tataw called for the “murder, kidnapping, maiming of civilians” as well as raising…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
