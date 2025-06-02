Tolerance.ca
Reducing American antisemitism requires more than condemning opposition to Israel and targeting elite universities

By David Mednicoff, Associate Professor of Middle Eastern Studies and Public Policy, UMass Amherst
The Trump administration’s crusade against antisemitism looks to be mainly about crippling elite universities and blurring the lines between pro-Palestinian activism and antisemitism.The Conversation


