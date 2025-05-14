Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Men are shaving off their eyelashes on TikTok. Here’s why that might be a bad idea

By Amanda Meyer, Senior Lecturer, Anatomy and Pathology, James Cook University
Monika Zimanyi, Associate Professor in Anatomy, James Cook University
Videos of men removing their eyelashes, by trimming or shaving, have been circulating on social media in recent weeks. This trend is based on the idea short eyelashes look more masculine.

Hair can tell us a lot about our social…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
