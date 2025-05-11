Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dumped minister Ed Husic labels Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles ‘factional assassin’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Speaking to the ABC, the former industry minister said his outspokenness on the conflict in Gaza was part of the reason for his demotion.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
