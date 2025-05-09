Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Court Ruling Threatens Trans People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People from trans rights groups and community organizations take part in a rally following the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman in equalities law.   © 2025 Lesley Martin/AP Images (London) – A United Kingdom Supreme Court ruling on April 16, 2025, threatens the rights of trans people, Human Rights Watch said today. In For Women Scotland v. The Scottish Ministers, the court ruled that “sex” in UK law refers to a person’s sex assigned at birth. The UK has issued gender recognition certificates since 2005, recognizing legal gender changes and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
