Human Rights Observatory

Haka in the House: what will Te Pāti Māori’s protest mean for tikanga in parliament?

By Dominic O'Sullivan, Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University and Adjunct Professor Stout Research Centre, Victoria University of Wellington and Auckland University of Technology., Charles Sturt University
As the deadline approaches for Te Pāti Māori MPs to appear before the Privileges Committee, the place of tikanga in our democratic institutions is the real issue.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
