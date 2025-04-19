Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The last masters of Afro-Colombian machete fencing fight to save their tradition

By Rowan Glass
“The legacy of this art is a liberatory one — our people, Black men and women, were principal actors in the fight for freedom throughout Colombia.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ One Man’s Ordeal Triggers Test of US Constitution
~ Scientists found a potential sign of life on a distant planet – an astronomer explains why many are still skeptical
~ Google loses online ad monopoly case. But it’s just one of many antitrust battles against big tech
~ Russia: Activist Daria Kozyreva conviction for poetic anti-war protest exposes continued repression
~ Military courts: The front line of Uganda’s war on dissent
~ ‘I never issued a criminal contempt citation in 19 ½ years on the bench’ – a former federal judge looks at the ‘relentless bad behavior’ of the Trump administration in court
~ ‘What is normal?’: A trending question in Turkey
~ Posh-house drama, Elton’s new album and art to make you weep – what to watch, see and listen to this week
~ Freaky Tales: this gory 80s-inspired anthology film is all surface and no substance
~ Trump’s attacks on central bank threaten its independence − and that isn’t good news for sound economic stewardship (or battling inflation)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter