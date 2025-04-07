Tolerance.ca
U.S. tariff threats could fuel maple syrup fraud, but AI could help navigate this sticky situation

By Maleeka Singh, PhD Candidate, Food Science, University of Guelph
Maria G. Corradini, Associate Professor - Arrell Chair in Food Quality, University of Guelph
Robert Hanner, Professor, Department of Integrative Biology, University of Guelph
Using AI and maple syrup fingerprints can detect maple syrup fraud, ensuring consumers receive safe, high-quality foods while protecting the identity of one of Canada’s most iconic products.The Conversation


