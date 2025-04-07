Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Watch Submission to the Universal Periodic Review of Belarus

By Human Rights Watch
SummaryHuman Rights Watch (HRW) submits the following with respect to Belarus’s implementation of recommendations received during its 2020 Universal Periodic Review (UPR). This submission is neither a complete review of implementation of all recommendations, nor a comprehensive review of Belarus’s respect, protection and fulfillment of human rights in the domestic sphere.Since Belarus’s last UPR cycle in November 2020, the human rights situation has significantly deteriorated. Despite formally supporting recommendations on the protection of peaceful assembly, freedom of opinion and expression,…


© Human Rights Watch -
