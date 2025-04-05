Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pathibhara Temple Cable Car Project: Protecting Indigenous rights versus development in Nepal

By Biswash Chepang
The Pathibhara cable car project, which would add cable car infrastructure at a holy site in Nepal, has highlighted the ongoing tension between “development” advocates and local Indigenous groups.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Election Diary: Albanese promises 30% discount on household batteries in latest energy bill help
~ Election Diary: Albanese promises 30% discount on solar batteries, in latest energy bill help
~ US Health Funding Freeze Harms Low-Income Households
~ AI’s ‘Oppenheimer moment’: Why new thinking is needed on disarmament
~ With too many wars raging and tensions rising, we must uphold international humanitarian law and the vision of a mine-free world
~ With US bombers at the ready, can Trump cut a deal with Iran and avoid a war?
~ Myanmar quake: Airstrikes persist as UN pushes aid efforts
~ The Lonely Death of a Rwandan General
~ UN rights office calls for end to Israel's ‘illegal presence’ in the Occupied Palestinian Territory
~ UN rolls out key initiative to combat antisemitism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter