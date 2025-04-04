Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The hidden power of marathon Senate speeches: What history tells us about Cory Booker’s 25-hour oration

By Charlie Hunt, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
In some cases, long Senate speeches don’t produce clear results. In other cases, they can help pass or prevent new legislation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
