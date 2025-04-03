This mucus-loving gut bacteria is important for health – here’s how to keep it happy
By Lucy Crouch, Research Fellow, Institute of Microbiology and Infection, Department of Microbes, Infection and Microbiomes, School of Infection, Inflammation and Immunology, College of Medicine and Health, University of Birmingham
The microbial community living within our large intestine is a highly dense and complex ecosystem. While some of these microbes cause illness and disease (such as bacteria and viruses), others are friendlier to us and help keep us in good health.
Akkermansia muciniphila is one of these friendly bacteria.
Researchers have known for years that A muciniphila is associated with good health. One of the important roles it plays in our gut is maintaining…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 3rd 2025