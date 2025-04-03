Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons from El Salvador for US university leaders facing attacks from Trump

By Annmarie Caño, Professor of Psychology, Gonzaga University
US college leaders would do well to reflect on the courage of their counterparts in 1980s El Salvador who opposed injustice despite grave personal risk.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
