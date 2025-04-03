Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Treaty on Older People’s Rights Moves Ahead

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, June 13, 2022. © 2022 Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP Photo (Geneva, April 3, 2025) – The United Nations Human Rights Council on April 3, 2025, began an intergovernmental process to draft an international human rights treaty on older people, Human Rights Watch said today. The consensus resolution is an important victory for human rights and multilateralism at a moment of increasing international uncertainty.Older people around the world experience a wide range of human rights violations on a daily…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
