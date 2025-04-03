Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Slammed by tariffs and defence demands, Japan and South Korea toe a cautious line with Trump

By Sebastian Maslow, Associate Professor, International Relations, University of Tokyo
Paul O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, Centre for East and South-East Asian Studies, Lund University
The strength of these alliances depends on whether Trump views Tokyo and Seoul as bulwarks against China’s rise or vassals that can be extorted for financial gain.The Conversation


