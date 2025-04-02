Tolerance.ca
Flies are masters of migration – it’s about time they got some credit

By Will Hawkes, Insect Migration Researcher, College of Life and Environmental Science, University of Exeter
As I sprinted across the flower-rich meadow on the eastern coast of Cyprus, I could barely see my car. The air was full of tiny black dots, pelting like bullets past me. I hauled open the car door and breathed a sigh of relief once inside. I was surrounded by millions of flies, amid the most incredible migration event I have ever seen.

The migration cameras my team and I use to monitor these insects counted nearly 6,000 flies per metre per minute. Being hit by a fly travelling over 25mph (helped by the wind) hurts enough to make you want shelter quickly.

All of these flies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
