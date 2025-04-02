Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Danielle Smith’s subservient Florida trip flouts the Team Canada approach to fighting Trump

By Junaid B. Jahangir, Associate Professor, Economics, MacEwan University
Danielle Smith’s approach to Trump’s tariffs against Canada reflects an outdated economic approach to tariffs that involves inertia or sheer subservience.The Conversation


The Conversation
