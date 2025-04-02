Tolerance.ca
What parents need to know to talk to their children about the manosphere

By Annabel Hoare, PhD Student in Gender-Based Political Violence, Anglia Ruskin University
The success of Netflix drama Adolescence, along with concerns about misogynistic influencers such as Andrew Tate, has brought the “manosphere” into public discussion.

Many parents, particularly of young boys, may fear they don’t know enough about what their children are exposed to online. I research radical misogyny online, and the pathways by which young people encounter these spaces. Here is what parents should know about this content.

What is the manosphere?


The manosphere is a network of communities that create, consume and distribute content online aimed at…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
