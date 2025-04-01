Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘He’s crazy!’ Here’s what we lose when we pathologize politics

By Éléonore Paré, Doctoral candidate and lecturer, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa

There has been a succession of spectacular acts of public violence and terrorism over the last few months, including the murder of the CEO of the insurance company United Healthcare, Brian Thompson, in New…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trips to the playground and jigsaw puzzles: five surprising ways to help children learn to write
~ Barry Lyndon at 50: why Kubrick’s most overlooked masterpiece deserves another viewing
~ An AI companion chatbot is inciting self-harm, sexual violence and terror attacks
~ Living in ‘garbage time’: when 500 million Chinese change their spending habits, the world feels it
~ Could you watch 8 plays in 12 hours? How The Player Kings creates binge-worthy Shakespeare
~ A new COVID variant is on the rise. Here’s what to know about LP.8.1
~ Hungary: Arrest, Don’t Welcome ICC Fugitive Netanyahu
~ DR Congo: Surging violence as armed groups target civilians in the east, Human Rights Council hears
~ Brazil and Paraguay: Itaipú takes a step towards restoring land to the Avá Guaraní Paranaense People, but integral reparation is still pending
~ Defence is shaping up to be a key election issue, whether politicians like it or not
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter