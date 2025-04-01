Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/ OPT: Investigate killings of paramedics and rescue workers in Gaza

By Amnesty International
There must be an independent and impartial investigation into the circumstances in which at least 15 Palestinian medics and rescue workers, who went to southern Gaza for a rescue operation, were shot dead after Israeli forces opened fire on their vehicles, said Amnesty International today, reiterating calls for independent monitors to be granted immediate access […] The post Israel/ OPT: Investigate killings of paramedics and rescue workers in Gaza  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Inhumane military attacks in earthquake areas hindering relief efforts
~ Finland: Move to leave convention banning anti-personnel mines could put civilian lives at risk
~ Land reparations are possible − and over 225 US communities are already working to make amends for slavery and colonization
~ Planned blackouts are becoming more common − and not having cash on hand could cost you
~ GOP lawmakers eye SNAP cuts, which would scale back benefits that help low-income people buy food at a time of high food prices
~ America the secular? What a changing religious landscape means for US politics
~ How memes spread conspiracy theories – and what to consider before sharing one
~ How to engineer microbes to enable us to live on Mars
~ ‘Putin’s brain’: Aleksandr Dugin, the Russian ultra-nationalist who has endorsed Donald Trump
~ The dark side of psychiatry – how it has been used to control societies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter