Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Election Diary: Dutton flags intervention in what he sees as ‘woke’ education, but how much could he actually do?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Comparison with American politics has continued with Peter Dutton flagging intervention into school curriculum’s to combat ‘woke’ in a move Labor has called DOGE-Y.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’: why the US is on a war footing over tariffs and mass deportations
~ Who decides what Australian students are taught in schools?
~ How the junta’s repressive policies are hampering earthquake rescue efforts in Myanmar
~ Torrential rains created devastating inland seas in outback Queensland. Soon, they will fill Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre
~ ChatGPT’s Studio Ghibli-style images show its creative power – but raise new copyright problems
~ Why do I get headaches when I exercise, even when I drink lots of water?
~ Global warming of more than 3°C this century may wipe 40% off the world’s economy, new analysis reveals
~ Reserve Bank holds rates steady, cautious about the economic outlook
~ Backsliding on Landmines Endangers Civilian Lives
~ Myanmar: Allow Immediate Aid to Quake-Stricken Areas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter