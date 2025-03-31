Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Free open access needs to be the norm for Canadian research

By Richard Hayman, Associate Professor & Digital Initiatives Librarian, Mount Royal University
Public access to research generates new ideas, informs policy decisions and fuels innovation and technological development. Open access to knowledge helps address social issues, enhance democracy and reduce inequality.

These are key reasons why publicly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
