Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some Gen Zs are taking a ‘micro-retirement’. It’s one way to address burnout – but it comes with risks

By Sugumar Mariappanadar, Senior Academic Researcher - Human Resource Management and Management, Australian Catholic University
Gen Z have not invented the career break. But the trend of ‘micro-retirement’ isn’t necessarily the same thing as a sabbatical.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Art for art’s sake? How NZ’s cultural organisations can maintain integrity and still make money
~ Uncertainty and pessimism abound. Will fear be enough to push Dutton into office?
~ What are caretaker conventions and how do they limit governments during election periods?
~ ‘It is a seriously difficult role and only getting harder’: school principals speak about stress, violence and abuse in their jobs
~ Show your working: how the ‘open science’ movement tackles scientific misconduct
~ Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. Will it still leave a green legacy?
~ Labor gains lead in post-budget Newspoll; would be one seat short of majority in YouGov MRP poll
~ Canada should recognize celebrations like Eid, Diwali and Lunar New Year as public holidays
~ ‘Adolescence’ pulls in audiences with its dramatic critique of teenage masculinity
~ Trump’s tariffs could push grocery prices even higher, but there are steps Canada could take to protect consumers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter