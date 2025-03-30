Tolerance.ca
View from The Hill: Dutton has questions to answer on gas; Albanese has supermarket answer still hunting for the problem

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Peter Dutton is a tease when it comes to the fine print of policies. At least that’s the benign explanation. Critics have a harsher take on why we’re always being told to wait for the detail. They would claim his policies are often thin, or unfolded on the run.

Right now, we’re into the first week of the campaign and we’re still waiting for more on the Coalition’s gas reservation policy, announced in Dutton’s budget reply, as well as precision on its immigration policy and for how much extra it would spend on defence.

Dutton said on Sunday we’d get information on the gas…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
