Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Tourists are cancelling trips to the US – here’s how this could affect its economy

By Ross Bennett-Cook, PhD Researcher, Carnegie School of Sport, Leeds Beckett University
Travellers around the world are reconsidering trips to the US, as cancellations expected to create a US$18 billion dip from tourism revenues.The Conversation


