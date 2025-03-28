Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Banning face coverings, expanding facial recognition – how the UK government and police are eroding protest rights

By Daragh Murray, Senior Lecturer in International Human Rights Law at Queen Mary University of London, Queen Mary University of London
Pete Fussey, Professor of Criminology and Head of Department for Sociology, Social Policy and Criminology, University of Southampton
It’s a dangerous time for protest rights in the UK. The government has introduced a bill that would make it a criminal offence to conceal your identity at a protest.

The crime and policing bill establishes an offence if a person conceals their identity within a specifically designated area. That is, an area where the police believe that a protest is taking place, or is likely to take place, and that involves, or might involve, the “commission of offences” (people breaking the law).

These powers are preemptive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We analyzed racial justice statements from the 500 largest US companies and found that DEI officials really did have an influence
~ Want to stay healthier and fulfilled later in life? Try volunteering
~ As federal environmental priorities shift, sovereign Native American nations have their own plans
~ Cuts to science research funding cut American lives short − federal support is essential for medical breakthroughs
~ Chronic kidney disease often goes undiagnosed, but early detection can prevent severe outcomes
~ From censorship to curiosity: Pope Francis’ appreciation for the power of history and books
~ The UK has a lot of people out of work because of mental illness – but listening to those affected reveals that’s rarely the whole story
~ My documentary Motherboard follows my first 21 years of motherhood – these films about single mums inspired me
~ Early-onset Alzheimer’s: new drug shows promise in slowing the disease
~ Rivers are increasingly being given legal rights. Now they need people who will defend these rights in court
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter