Human Rights Observatory

David Blunkett: the world has changed since Liz Truss’s mini budget, so what is Labour still so scared of?

By David Blunkett, Chair in Politics in Practice, Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Sheffield
Much has been said about UK chancellor Rachel Reeves’ self-imposed fiscal rules, and her repeated assertion – which she included in the spring statement – that they are “non-negotiable”. Of course, this is true if you’re not prepared to listen to alternatives, but in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
