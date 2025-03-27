Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan army takes back Khartoum: tracking the war over two years

By Kagure Gacheche, Commissioning Editor, East Africa
Sudan has been engulfed in brutal conflict since 15 April 2023, when tensions between the country’s two most powerful military factions erupted into civil war.

The conflict stems from a long-standing power struggle over military control and integration. Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan: Systematic attacks and relentless crackdown on Baloch activists must end
~ Grattan on Friday: an ‘arms race’ of promises as prime minister set to call election
~ Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro will stand trial over alleged coup attempt
~ Guinea-Bissau’s political crisis: a nation on the brink of authoritarianism
~ Losing your job is bad for your health, but there are things you can do to minimize the harm
~ Ecological disruptions are a risk to national security
~ Wild marmots’ social networks reveal controversial evolutionary theory in action
~ Signal is not the place for top secret communications, but it might be the right choice for you – a cybersecurity expert on what to look for in a secure messaging app
~ What ‘The White Lotus’ gets wrong about the meaning and goals of common Buddhist practices
~ Women are reclaiming their place in baseball
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter