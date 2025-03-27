We calculated how much Dutton’s excise cut would save you on fuel – and few will save as much as promised
By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Yogi Vidyattama, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business, Government and Law, University of Canberra
The amount households could expect to save varies significantly according to where they are located – and how often they drive.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 27, 2025