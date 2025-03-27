Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We calculated how much Dutton’s excise cut would save you on fuel – and few will save as much as promised

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Yogi Vidyattama, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business, Government and Law, University of Canberra
The amount households could expect to save varies significantly according to where they are located – and how often they drive.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
