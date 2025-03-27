Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alone Australia is back. An expert explains what happens to your body and mind when you’re starving

By Therese O'Sullivan, Associate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, Edith Cowan University
Alone Australia is back this week for a third season on SBS. And its ten contestants are learning what it means to be really hungry.

They’ve been dropped alone into separate areas of the Tasmanian wilderness to film their experiences of the elements, isolation and hunger. The person who lasts the longest wins…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Not just the stadium: what Brisbane Olympic organisers are planning for
~ Morocco: Activist Sentenced for Peaceful Speech
~ South Korea/Israel/OPT: HD Hyundai machinery used in West Bank demolitions
~ In Turkey, a controversial law on cybersecurity is widely seen as yet another censorship tool
~ When a 1-in-100 year flood washed through the Coorong, it made the vital microbiome of this lagoon healthier
~ The Glass Menagerie: the haunting beauty of Tennessee Wiliams’ play endures in this Sydney revival
~ This budget’s tax tinkering isn’t the same as meaningful tax reform. Here’s why
~ Humans are bad at reading dogs’ emotions – but we can learn to do better
~ Australia may no longer be a ‘deputy sheriff’, but its reliance on the US has only grown deeper since 2000
~ New sentencing laws will drive NZ’s already high imprisonment rates – and budgets – even higher
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter