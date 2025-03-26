Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why your medical condition might be named after a food

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
From watermelon stomach to chocolate cysts, you might wonder why doctors decided to name some ailments after foods – after all, it’s enough to put you off your dinner.

When early physicians and surgeons were studying the body to understand normal function or disease, they lacked modern


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peter Dutton promises $6 billion 12-month halving of petrol and diesel excise
~ Forget booing the anthem, Canada must employ strategic communications to fight Trump’s lies
~ Medetomidine is replacing xylazine in Philly street fentanyl − creating new hurdles for health care providers and drug users
~ With Hooters on the verge of bankruptcy, a psychologist reflects on her time spent studying the servers who work there
~ Mississippi’s education miracle: A model for global literacy reform
~ US swing toward autocracy doesn’t have to be permanent – but swinging back to democracy requires vigilance, stamina and elections
~ Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico could spell trouble for distilled spirits
~ From Greenland to Fort Bragg, America is caught in a name game where place names become political tools
~ Politicians’ attacks on immigrants lack solid evidence: New data set the record straight
~ To address the environmental polycrisis, the first step is to demand more honesty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter