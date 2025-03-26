Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Non-compete clauses make it too hard to change jobs. Banning them for millions of Australians is a good move

By William van Caenegem, Professor of Law, Bond University
The Labor government used this week’s budget to announce it plans to ban non-compete agreements for employees on less than A$175,000 per year, a move that will affect about 3 million Australian workers.

Describing them as “unfair”, a media release by federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said non‑compete clauses “are holding back Australian workers from switching to better, higher‑paying jobs”. Banning non-compete clauses could lift the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Going to the dentist is expensive. Here are 3 things you can do to protect your oral health – and 3 things to avoid
~ Georgia: Drop Repressive ‘Foreign Agents’ Bill
~ Global: Leaders must unite to resist all who undermine the international legal order, in Ukraine and beyond
~ The 2025 federal budget fails the millions of voters who want action on Australia’s struggling environment
~ A $33 billion vote-grabber or real relief? Examining the Albanese government’s big housing pledge
~ Is this the right budget for these economic times? We asked 5 experts
~ How Netflix has shaped (and shattered) our content landscape over the past decade – and what comes next
~ Budget delivers cheaper medicines and more bulk billing but leaves out long-term health reform
~ What works to prevent violence against women? Here’s what the evidence says
~ Leak of US military plans on Signal is a classic case of ‘shadow IT’. It shows why security systems need to be easy to use
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter