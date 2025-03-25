Our work and home lives are blending more than ever – how do we navigate this new ‘zigzag’ reality?
By Candice Harris, Professor of Management, Auckland University of Technology
Jarrod Haar, Dean's Chair in Management and Māori Business, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
‘Zigzag work’ – blending the personal and professional during a work day – has become the norm for many people, boosting happiness and balance, but also presenting challenges.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 25, 2025