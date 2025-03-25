Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our research shows the harm the two-child limit on benefits is doing. Only scrapping it can end this

By Kate Andersen, Research Fellow, School for Business and Society, University of York
Kitty Stewart, Professor, Department of Social Policy, London School of Economics and Political Science
Since the UK Labour government took office in summer 2024, calls have intensified to scrap both the “two-child limit” – which restricts support for children through universal credit to two children – and the overall benefit cap. With Chancellor Rachel Reeves resisting this pressure as she tries to manage deteriorating public finances, ways of tweaking the two-child limit policy have been proposed.

But as researchers of child poverty, we have no doubt that the best place to start reducing the high and rising numbers of children growing up in poverty in Britain today is by fully abolishing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What do the Trump administration’s sanctions on the ICC mean for justice and human rights?
~ Fighting fake news: how media in Kenya and Senegal check facts
~ How to get a clean shave – tips from a skin expert
~ Novocaine: the movie action hero with a real-life syndrome that makes him immune to pain
~ How US foreign aid cuts are threatening independent media in former Soviet states
~ Ten years of A Little Life – what’s behind the enduring popularity of Hanya Yanagihara’s ‘trauma porn’ novel?
~ How to protect your eyes in the digital age – expert in eye and vision science
~ Women are south Asia’s ‘silent contributors’ – changing that could transform economies
~ How animals shape the planet in surprising ways
~ Who is Kirsty Coventry and how did she become the most powerful person in world sports?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter